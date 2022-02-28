Ukrainian Delegation arrives at Border for Talks with Russia

A Ukrainian delegation has arrived at the border with Belarus for talks with Russian representatives on Monday. The talks will focus on achieving an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces.

The delegation includes Ukranian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak.

David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction, Andriy Kostin, First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, MP Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi are also in the delegation.

In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert in response to what he called "aggressive statements" by leading NATO powers.

The European Union plans to close its airspace to Russian airlines, fund weapons purchase to Ukraine and ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets in its latest response to Russia's invasion.

