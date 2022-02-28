Ukraine Crisis: Special Trains Arranged for Evacuation of Indian Students

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine in a tweet on Monday said that special trains have been arranged for evacuations by the former Soviet state and advised all students to report at the railway station in Kyiv. The weekend curfew in Kyiv has been lifted.

The students will be moved to western parts in special trains put up by the Ukraine Railways, the tweet said.

The tweet of the Indian Embassy read. “Weekend curfew lifted in Kyiv. All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts. Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations.”

The Indian students are currently being moved to Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovak Republic - all nations which share border with Ukraine - before they are brought back to India under Operation Ganga.

A flight carrying 249 Indian nationals - the fifth flight from Ukraine - landed in New Delhi today morning. The flight running as part of Operation Ganga had departed from Romania's Bucharest in the early hours today.

A student who arrived in Delhi from Ukraine said, "Government has helped us a lot. All possible support was provided by the Indian Embassy. The main problem is crossing the border. I hope all Indians are brought back. There are several more Indians still stranded in Ukraine.”

The Indian government has set up a dedicated Twitter handle to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

The Twitter account lists helpline numbers in Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovak Republic - all nations which share border with Ukraine.

There are still around 16,000 Indian students still stranded in Ukraine. Many have made desperate appeals for help, sharing photos and videos on social media from underground bunkers, and bomb shelters, where they have been sheltering from Russian bombs and missiles.

