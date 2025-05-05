UN Chief Calls for Maximum Restraint Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced deep concern on Monday over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, urging both countries to exercise "maximum restraint" to prevent further destabilization in the region. His remarks come in the wake of heightened hostilities following the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people and has been linked to Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

In a statement, Guterres expressed his profound respect and gratitude toward both India and Pakistan for their significant contributions to UN peacekeeping efforts. However, he emphasized the gravity of the situation as tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors reach their highest point in years.

“I deeply respect and am profoundly grateful to the governments and people of both countries for their remarkable contributions to United Nations Peacekeeping. Yet, it pains me to witness their relationship approach a boiling point,” Guterres stated.

The UN Chief condemned the Pahalgam attack, reiterating that targeting civilians is “unacceptable.” He also called for those responsible to be brought to justice through lawful and credible means, offering his condolences to the victims’ families.

As tensions soar, Guterres underscored the urgent need to avoid a military confrontation, warning that such an outcome could spiral out of control. “Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution,” he said. “At this critical hour, it is essential to step back from the brink and embrace maximum restraint.”

Reaffirming the United Nations’ commitment to peace, Guterres offered his good offices to facilitate dialogue between the two countries. He emphasized that the UN is ready to support any initiative aimed at de-escalation, diplomacy, and a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

The Pahalgam attack has exacerbated the already volatile situation between India and Pakistan, with both nations engaging in sharp rhetoric. Guterres’ call for peace comes at a critical juncture, where the threat of a military escalation looms large.