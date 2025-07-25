UN Indigenous Rights Declaration Released in Assamese in Geneva

In a significant move to uphold the rights, identity, and dignity of indigenous communities, the Assamese translation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) was officially released during an international event in Geneva, Switzerland.

The formal launch took place as part of the 18th session of the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (EMRIP) at the United Nations. The event was attended and presented by Hirak Jyoti Bora from Assam.

This Assamese edition marks the first-ever translation of the UN declaration into an indigenous language of Assam, underscoring a landmark effort to make global human rights instruments accessible at the grassroots level. It is the culmination of dedicated work by a team of volunteers, led by Chinmoy Bordoloi, Director of SPM IAS Academy, who played a key role in the translation and editorial process.

The initiative was originally conceptualised by Touch of Humanity – Let’s Be Human, an organisation founded by social activist Hirak Jyoti Bora. Along with this, the Biswa Baruah Organisation, formed in Geneva, Switzerland, which holds ECOSOC status, had carried out the initial groundwork for this project.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam's Honourable Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu stated: “This important document reflects the global recognition and protection of the rights, dignity, and identity of indigenous communities. Making the UN Declaration available in Assamese is a crucial step toward spreading awareness among our indigenous population about their rights and the principles of social justice and equality."

Dr. Pegu further praised the individuals and organisations behind this initiative, saying such efforts bring pride to Assam by highlighting its rich indigenous heritage and cultural identity at the global level. He added that it will serve as a guiding light for future human rights campaigns and legal frameworks.

The release of the Assamese version of the UN Declaration signifies Assam’s growing presence in global conversations around indigenous rights and inclusion. It also connects local struggles for land, culture, and language preservation to international human rights mechanisms.

By translating the UNDRIP into Assamese, the initiative bridges a critical gap, ensuring that native communities can access and understand the framework meant to protect their identities and rights, a move hailed as both symbolic and practical in the larger fight for indigenous empowerment.

