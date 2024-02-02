UPI Formally Launched at Eiffel Tower in Paris, PM Modi's Vision Goes Global

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) made its global debut after its official launch took place at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Indian Embassy in France said on Friday.
The UPI was formally launched at the Republic Day reception held in France.
In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in France stated, “UPI formally launched at the iconic Eiffel Tower at the huge Republic Day Reception. Implementing PM @narendramodi’s announcement & the vision of taking UPI global.”
"Indian tourists can now book their visit to the Eiffel Tower by purchasing tickets online using UPI (Unified Payment Interface), making the transaction process quick, easy, and hassle-free," an official statement said.
The UPI is India’s mobile-based payment system and allows people to make round-the-clock payments through a virtual payment address created by the customer.
In 2023, India and France pledged to support a flourishing environment and establish partnerships that empower their people and guarantee their active involvement in the digital age, as stated in the joint declaration by India and France. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and France's Lyra Collect have signed a deal to introduce the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in France and Europe.
At present, Indian tourists rank as the second largest group of international visitors to the Eiffel Tower, it said. Indian tourists can simply scan a QR code generated on the merchant's website and initiate a payment.