UPI Transactions: New Regulations Take Effect From New Year | Check Here

Revolutionizing the way people make payments in the country, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become one of the top choices when it comes to payment modes in India. Since its launch, the use case of UPI has grown exponentially as a convenient tool to quickly make payments. To make UPI even safer, more secure and user-friendly, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to implement some new rules and changes starting from January 1, 2024.