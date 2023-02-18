US: 6 Killed In Mississippi Shooting; Suspect Held

At least six people were shot dead in Tate County, Mississippi after a series of shootings on Friday, CNN reported.

One person has been arrested in connection to the incident, it added.

The shootings all happened within the Arkabutla community, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said and adding that one shooting incident took place inside the store on Arkabutla Road where a man was shot and killed.

A woman was also killed inside a home on Arkabutla Dam Road. Her husband was injured during the incident, but it's unclear if he was shot.

After spotting the suspect inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road, Tate County deputies took him into custody without incident, according to CNN citing WMC. The suspect's identity has not been revealed.

After the arrest, deputies found four more people who had been killed. Two were found inside a home and two outside, also on Arkabutla Dam Road.

Tate County is in northwest Mississippi, about 30 minutes south of Memphis, Tennessee.

Tate Reeves, Governor of Mississippi tweeted that he was briefed on the series of shootings and he also shared that an individual has been taken into custody.

"The individual responsible has been taken into custody alive. At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not yet known. I will ensure that the full resources of the state are available to law enforcement as we continue to investigate the situation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has been asked to assist in this investigation. Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time," Reeves said in a tweet.

Martin Bailey with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations tells CNN they are assisting in the investigation.

(With Inputs from ANI)