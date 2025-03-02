Israel Announces Temporary Ceasefire in Gaza for Ramzan and Passover

Israel has agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Gaza during the Ramzan and Passover periods, following a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, the Prime Minister’s Office announced.

The decision comes as the first phase of a previously agreed ceasefire approaches its expiration, Al Jazeera reported. While details regarding the implementation of the truce remain undisclosed, the agreement aims to ease tensions during religious observances.

As Ramzan begins, the Muslim world marks the holy month with fasting and prayer. However, in Gaza, the prevailing atmosphere is one of uncertainty and sorrow. Despite the ceasefire, concerns persist over the possibility of renewed hostilities.

The conflict traces back to October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched an unprecedented large-scale attack on Israel, marking one of the deadliest assaults in the country’s history. The offensive began with thousands of rockets fired from Gaza, targeting Israeli cities and towns. Simultaneously, Hamas militants infiltrated Israeli territory using vehicles, paragliders, and on foot, attacking military bases and civilian areas, particularly in communities near the Gaza Strip.

The assault resulted in mass shootings, kidnappings, and widespread violence, leading to the deaths of over 1,139 individuals in Israel, including civilians and soldiers. More than 200 people, including both Israeli and foreign nationals, were taken hostage and transported to Gaza. In response, Israel declared war on Hamas, launching extensive airstrikes and a ground offensive in Gaza.