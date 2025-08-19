US, Allies Explore Binding Pact to Protect Ukraine if War Ends

In a significant diplomatic development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and key global leaders appear to have accepted terms set out by US President Donald Trump, with future talks expected to focus on “robust security guarantees” for Ukraine in exchange for ending the war.

The guarantees, according to US interlocutors, are aimed at being legislatively binding and closely aligned with Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which obligates alliance members to defend one another in case of an attack. If implemented, this would effectively place Ukraine under NATO’s security umbrella, making it a de facto member of the alliance.

Trump also suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to release more than 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners following the arrangement of a trilateral meeting with Zelensky. “I know there’s over 1,000 prisoners, and I know they’re going to release them. Maybe they’re going to release them very soon, like immediately,” Trump told reporters.

After holding one-on-one talks with Zelensky, Trump joined a broader round of discussions with European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, signaling a unified front in efforts to secure peace and stability in the region.

