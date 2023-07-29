US Announces USD 345 Million Military Support For Taiwan

According to the White House, the memorandum read, "By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 621 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (FAA), I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(3) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to $345 million in defence articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan."