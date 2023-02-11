US Blacklists 6 Chinese Companies For Suspected 'Spy Balloon' Episode

At least six Chinese companies were blacklisted by United States of America as part of its response to a spy balloon that tranversed US airspace last week.

The Joe Biden administration on Friday (local time) clamped down on sales of some of its technology to several Chinese aviation and technology companies.

The Commerce Department added five Chinese companies and one research institute to its so-called entity list, which will prevent companies from selling them American parts and technologies without a special license.

Alan Estevez, the undersecretary of commerce for industry and security, said the action directly responded to the Chinese government's use of high-altitude balloons for surveillance.

"Today's action makes clear that entities that seek to harm US national security and sovereignty will be cut off from accessing US technologies," he said.

The spy balloon's flyover from Alaska to South Carolina captured the attention of regular Americans and officials, before the US military shot it down off the country's east coast on Saturday.

"The (People's Republic of China's) use of high-altitude balloons violates our sovereignty and threatens US national security," said Estevez in a statement on Friday.

The six companies include Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology Co; China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute; and Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology Co.

The other three are Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co.; Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology Co.; along with Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co.

The restrictions mark the Biden administration's first economic retaliation over the balloon. The administration has registered chiefly its anger through diplomatic channels, including the cancellation of a trip by the secretary of state to Beijing.