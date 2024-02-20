US Calls For 'Temporary Ceasefire' In Gaza, Proposes UN Resolution

The United States has suggested a temporary ceasefire in Israel's conflict with Hamas and cautioned against an Israeli ground invasion into Rafah, as per CNN's report on a UN Security Council draft resolution.
Israel is preparing to conduct a land-based mission in Rafah, the area where a large number of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge during the conflict.
The US draft follows its promise to reject an Algerian proposal that urges a prompt ceasefire. The Council will cast their votes on the Algerian proposal on Tuesday morning.
Based on the US-proposed draft, the US is requesting a temporary pause in fighting in Gaza as soon as possible, which does not fully meet the desires of the majority of other Security Council members who are seeking an 'instant' ceasefire.
The United States, known for its longstanding support of Israel in the face of UN actions, has consistently opposed calls for a ceasefire. The US has stressed Israel's right to self-defense in response to Hamas' October 7 attack, as reported by CNN. Additionally, the US has voted against at least two Security Council resolutions related to the conflict.
On Friday, President Joe Biden informed the press at the White House that he has had in-depth discussions with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu over the past few days. During these conversations, he emphasized the need for a temporary ceasefire to ensure the safe release of hostages still being held by Hamas.
The US draft also cautions about the impact of an Israeli land incursion into Rafah, stating that it could lead to more harm to civilians and their additional relocation, possibly into neighboring nations, which could have significant consequences for regional peace and security.
Despite facing international pressure, Israel has announced its intention to extend its ground operations into Rafah in order to eliminate Hamas following the attacks on October 7. There are concerns that the military intervention in the refugee camp could trigger a mass exodus and lead to the loss of thousands of civilian lives.
In the meantime, the Biden administration has become increasingly outspoken about its worries regarding Israel's conduct in the conflict. Last week, Biden informed Netanyahu during their call that the military operation should not continue, as per the call's summary.
The United States' proposal, which also includes a demand for the liberation of Israeli captives, is set to be privately deliberated on Tuesday. The timing for its voting remains uncertain, as it requires at least nine favorable votes and no objections from the permanent members to be approved, as per CNN's report.