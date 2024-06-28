US Charges 193 People in USD 2.7 Billion Healthcare Fraud

In a nationwide operation targeting fraudulent health care claims, nearly 200 individuals, including 76 medical professionals, have been charged by the Department of Justice under its 2024 National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action.
The charges span 32 federal districts and involve approximately $2.75 billion in losses. The government has seized assets totaling over $231 million, including cash, luxury vehicles, gold, and other valuables.
Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized that individuals involved in unlawful activities, whether in drug cartels or corporate and medical sectors, will face accountability.
The DOJ highlighted specific cases, including a $900 million fraud scheme in Arizona related to amniotic wound grafts and the illegal distribution of Adderall, and a $90 million fraud scheme involving adulterated HIV medication.
Other schemes targeted by the DOJ include telemedicine and laboratory fraud amounting to over $1.1 billion, and schemes related to addiction treatment and opioids totaling $450 million.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas underscored the government's commitment to holding accountable those who exploit patients for profit, stating that federal law enforcement's actions send a clear message against such practices and uphold the integrity of medical care.