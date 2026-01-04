“Matter of Deep Concern”: India Responds to Venezuela Crisis, Avoids Naming US

India has issued its first official response to the US military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, expressing “deep concern” over developments in Venezuela while stopping short of condemning the action or explicitly naming the United States.

In a carefully worded statement released on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India was “closely monitoring the evolving situation” and reaffirmed its support for the well-being and safety of the Venezuelan people. The statement called on “all concerned” to resolve issues peacefully through dialogue to ensure regional peace and stability.

“Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern,” the MEA said, notably avoiding any reference to Washington or the military strikes that led to Maduro’s arrest.

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that American forces had carried out “Operation Absolute Resolve,” a large-scale military action in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife. The couple was flown to New York to face charges related to drug trafficking and narco-terrorism. Trump later said the US would “run” Venezuela indefinitely until a formal transition of power takes place.

The MEA also confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and “will continue to provide all possible assistance.” A day earlier, India had issued a travel advisory urging nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Venezuela and advising those already there to exercise extreme caution.

A Muted Diplomatic Response

India’s restrained response has drawn attention, particularly in light of its long-standing emphasis on sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-intervention in international affairs. Unlike its statements on the Ukraine war, where New Delhi explicitly referenced territorial integrity and the UN Charter, the Venezuela statement contained no such language.

The subdued tone also mirrors India’s approach to other major conflicts, including Gaza and Ukraine, where it refrained from directly condemning Israel and Russia, respectively. Analysts suggest New Delhi’s position may reflect a calculated effort to avoid antagonising the Trump administration at a time when India is facing high US tariffs and stalled negotiations over a bilateral trade deal.

Domestic Political Pushback

India’s stance has sharply contrasted with reactions from domestic political groups. Several Left parties-- including the CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML)-Liberation, RSP, and the All India Forward Bloc-- issued a joint statement on Sunday condemning what they termed “US aggression against Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.”

The parties accused Trump of exposing “the real intentions behind this aggression” by openly referring to Venezuela’s oil reserves and warned that remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggesting Cuba and Mexico could be next targets reflected a broader pattern of American imperialism.

“The Government of India must join the voices of countries across the world condemning US aggression and stand firmly with Venezuela,” the statement said, calling for nationwide protests and pledging solidarity with the Venezuelan people.

Global Reactions Intensify

India’s cautious position stands in contrast to sharper responses from several major Global South powers. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva described the operation as crossing “an unacceptable line” and labelled it a “flagrant violation of international law.”

China, Venezuela’s largest creditor and key oil buyer, said it was “deeply shocked” and strongly condemned what it called hegemonic actions threatening regional peace. South Africa termed the operation a “manifest violation” of the UN Charter and called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.

European reactions were mixed, with some countries urging respect for international law while acknowledging Maduro’s authoritarian record.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the strikes set a “dangerous precedent” and convened a Security Council meeting for January 5. The UN’s Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela stressed that alleged human rights violations do not justify military intervention that breaches international law, while also noting that the illegality of intervention does not absolve Venezuelan officials of responsibility for years of repression.

Developments in Caracas

In Caracas, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez rejected Trump’s claim that she would cooperate with Washington. In a televised address, she denounced the operation as an “atrocity” and demanded Maduro’s immediate release, asserting that Venezuela would never again become “the colony of another empire.”

Despite Trump’s assertion that Rodríguez had been sworn in and would comply with US demands, Venezuela’s Supreme Court later granted her temporary presidential powers to ensure “administrative continuity.”

