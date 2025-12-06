US Embassy Asks India’s Assistance to Nab FBI Most Wanted Fugitive Hameed Nazeer

The United States Embassy in India has urged Indian authorities to assist in locating and arresting Hameed Nazeer, a fugitive listed on the FBI’s Most Wanted roster and “known to be living in India,” according to the FBI.

Nazeer faces multiple charges in New Jersey, including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is accused of the murder of Sasikala Narra and her six-year-old son, Anish Narra, inside their apartment in Maple Shade on March 23, 2017.

The FBI and the US Embassy announced a reward of USD 50,000 for any information leading to Nazeer’s arrest or conviction. “We welcome our collaboration with Indian authorities to bring him to justice,” the embassy stated on X.

The FBI’s wanted poster cautions that Nazeer “should be considered armed and dangerous” and urges the public to report any information to the nearest FBI office or American Embassy or Consulate.

Nazeer was formally charged in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Burlington County, on February 6, 2025, and a state warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Authorities emphasized that the ongoing international cooperation aims to ensure Nazeer is brought to justice for his alleged crimes.

