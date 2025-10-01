US Govt Shuts Down for First Time in 6 Years; White House Calls it "Democrat Shutdown"

The US federal government officially shut down at midnight after Congress failed to pass a funding measure, marking the first government shutdown since 2019, CNN reported.

Lawmakers remain deadlocked, with both parties refusing to take the blame. Republicans say Democrats must agree to extend current funding for another seven weeks, while Democrats demand major concessions before supporting any measure in the Senate.

Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer placed the blame on President Donald Trump and Republicans, stating, “After months of making life harder and more expensive, Donald Trump and Republicans have now shut down the federal government because they do not want to protect the healthcare of the American people.”

Senators left the Capitol amid uncertainty over how long the shutdown could last. The Senate is scheduled to vote again tomorrow on the same Republican funding plan, with GOP leaders vowing to push it repeatedly until enough Democrats agree to reopen the government.

The shutdown will furlough hundreds of thousands of federal employees, while essential personnel will continue working without immediate pay. Some employees, however, will continue receiving paychecks if their jobs are funded outside annual congressional appropriations.

While government shutdowns vary, critical functions protecting lives and property typically remain operational. Past shutdowns have led to canceled immigration hearings and delayed federal lending to homebuyers and small businesses, among other disruptions.

