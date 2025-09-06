PM Modi Responds After Trump Says India-US Relations ‘Very Special'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s positive remarks on India-US relations, saying he “deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates” the sentiments.

In a post on X, PM Modi described the ties between India and the US as “forward-looking” and part of a “Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”

Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties.



India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.@realDonaldTrump@POTUShttps://t.co/4hLo9wBpeF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2025

Earlier, on Friday, President Trump had called India-US relations a “very special relationship” and reaffirmed that he and PM Modi would always remain friends. However, he also expressed displeasure over some of the Indian Prime Minister’s recent actions.

When asked by ANI if he was ready to reset ties with India, Trump said, “I always will. I’ll always be friends with Modi. He’s a great Prime Minister… There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion.” He also noted his disappointment over India buying oil from Russia, mentioning that the US had imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

Responding to Trump’s remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stressed the importance of the India-US partnership.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “This relationship is very important for us. Both countries share a comprehensive global strategic partnership, anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and strong people-to-people ties. We remain focused on the substantive agenda and hope the relationship continues to move forward on mutual respect and shared interests.”

