US House Votes to Formalize Impeachment Inquiry into President Biden

In a significant political development, the US House, led by the GOP, voted 221-212 on Wednesday to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The resolution focuses on the international dealings of Biden's son, Hunter Biden.
Despite the Republicans' push for investigation, there is a notable absence of credible evidence supporting their allegations against President Biden, as reported by CNN.
Hunter Biden, in response to a Republican investigator's subpoena for closed-door testimony, has refused and expressed a willingness to testify publicly as part of the GOP-led inquiry. Despite the ongoing issuance of subpoenas and scheduling of depositions, including with the president's brother and son, the Republicans have not substantiated their most significant claims against Biden.
President Biden, in a statement, denounced the resolution, labeling the impeachment inquiry as a "baseless political stunt." He criticized Republicans for obstructing funding for Ukraine and Israel in their respective conflicts and accused them of failing to support efforts to enhance border security.
Biden highlighted his recent meeting with the President of Ukraine, emphasizing the urgent need for assistance against Russian aggression. He also underscored the battle of Israel against terrorists, expressing disappointment that Republicans in Congress are not taking action to aid these nations.
Addressing the situation at the southern border, President Biden expressed determination to address the problem but lamented the lack of Republican support for funding to strengthen border security.
The Republicans recently blocked an emergency spending bill that would provide new security assistance for Ukraine and Israel while pushing for stricter immigration measures at the US-Mexico border.
Biden hinted at the possibility of a government shutdown, criticizing Republicans for steering the US towards 'self-inflicted economic crises' amid economic progress. He urged a focus on economic growth, job creation, and inflation control while accusing Republicans of neglecting critical priorities.
Accusing Republicans of ignoring real issues and attacking him with "lies," Biden emphasized his daily focus on matters impacting Americans' lives, the country's strength, and global security. He characterized the Republicans' focus on the impeachment inquiry as a baseless political stunt lacking factual support.
Biden invited Republicans in Congress to join him in addressing pressing challenges and criticized their departure for a month without taking action on crucial issues. The need for a formal House vote to authorize the inquiry arose from the White House declaring the subpoenas illegitimate, prompting reluctant moderate Republican lawmakers to support the investigative efforts led by their party.
The impeachment inquiry, initiated by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in September, has seen committees interviewing officials from the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service. Additionally, these committees have obtained numerous documents and bank records, including those related to Biden family members, as reported by CNN.