US House Votes to Formalize Impeachment Inquiry into President Biden

Hunter Biden, in response to a Republican investigator's subpoena for closed-door testimony, has refused and expressed a willingness to testify publicly as part of the GOP-led inquiry. Despite the ongoing issuance of subpoenas and scheduling of depositions, including with the president's brother and son, the Republicans have not substantiated their most significant claims against Biden.

President Biden, in a statement, denounced the resolution, labeling the impeachment inquiry as a "baseless political stunt." He criticized Republicans for obstructing funding for Ukraine and Israel in their respective conflicts and accused them of failing to support efforts to enhance border security.