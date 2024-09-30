US: Hurricane Helene Claims 93 Lives; Several Missing

Hurricane Helene has wreaked havoc across the Southeastern United States, leaving 93 people dead and lakhs without power, according to a CNN report.
The deadly storm has caused widespread destruction, with fatalities reported in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee.
North Carolina has been hit the hardest, with at least 36 people confirmed dead by county and state officials. In South Carolina, 25 people have lost their lives, including two firefighters in Saluda County. Georgia has also suffered significantly, with at least 17 fatalities, including two individuals killed by a tornado in the town of Alamo.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that 11 people have died in the state, including several who drowned in Pinellas County. Meanwhile, Virginia and Tennessee have reported two deaths each, according to officials.
In Buncombe County, North Carolina, County Manager Avril Pinder revealed that around 600 missing persons reports have been filed through an online form, highlighting the ongoing chaos in the aftermath of the storm.
President Joe Biden has assured that his administration is working closely with state and local authorities to provide the necessary support and resources for recovery efforts.
In a post on X, Biden said, “I continue to be briefed by my team on the ongoing response efforts in Hurricane Helene's wake, and my administration is in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need."
He added, “Jill and I are praying for those who lost loved ones from Hurricane Helene, and for those whose homes, businesses, and communities were impacted by this terrible storm.”