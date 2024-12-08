BJP Alleges Sonia Gandhi's Ties to George Soros-Funded Group

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday accused former Congress president Sonia Gandhi of having ties to an organization financed by the George Soros Foundation, which has reportedly supported the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

The BJP claims that this association highlights the influence of foreign entities on India’s internal matters, a point it raised in a series of posts on social media platform X.

The allegations emerged amid ongoing tensions regarding foreign influence on India's political landscape, with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey stating that he would confront Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, raising ten questions about the issue. He also criticized media portal OCCRP (Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) for allegedly collaborating with opposition figures to tarnish the Modi government's image and destabilize the Indian economy.

The BJP further asserted that Sonia Gandhi's position as co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation has given her a direct link to an organization that reportedly advocates for Kashmir’s secession. The party emphasized the implications of such affiliations, suggesting that they may open the door for foreign interference in India's sovereign affairs. “This connection between Sonia Gandhi and an organization backing Kashmir's independence raises serious concerns about the political influence of foreign funding in India,” a BJP statement read.

Additionally, the BJP raised questions about the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, which Sonia Gandhi once chaired, alleging its partnership with the George Soros Foundation. The party pointed to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s acknowledgment of George Soros as an “old friend,” fueling suspicions of a deeper connection between the Congress leadership and foreign entities with political motives.

The BJP’s allegations come on the heels of claims made last week about a purported alliance between the US "deep state" and the OCCRP, allegedly aimed at damaging India's image and destabilizing the economy. The ruling party has accused Rahul Gandhi of using OCCRP’s reports in his public criticism of business tycoon Gautam Adani, suggesting that the opposition is actively colluding with foreign organizations to undermine India’s economic stability.

The United States quickly responded to these claims, rejecting the BJP's accusations of interference in India's internal politics. A US embassy spokesperson called the BJP’s allegations “disappointing,” reiterating that the US government promotes media freedom globally and does not control editorial decisions of independent organizations.

Despite the US denial, BJP MP Dubey doubled down, accusing both the US government and Soros’ foundation of working together to harm India’s economy and discredit the Modi administration. He suggested that the opposition is deliberately suppressing his voice in Parliament and announced that he would challenge Rahul Gandhi with his ten questions in the Lok Sabha.

This heated political exchange centers around the ongoing scrutiny of the Adani Group. Recently, US prosecutors charged Adani and others for allegedly paying bribes worth over USD 250 million to Indian officials in exchange for solar energy contracts. The Adani Group has strongly denied these charges, calling them baseless.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress continues to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter, accusing the government of protecting Adani.

As the debate intensifies, the BJP’s allegations underscore the ongoing battle over foreign influence and the growing rift between the ruling party and the opposition over India’s political and economic trajectory.

The coming days may see further confrontation in Parliament as the controversy over these foreign connections continues to heat up.