US: Indian Student Shot Dead at Ohio Petrol Pump

A 24-year-old Indian student, who was studying for his master’s degree, was reportedly shot dead at a fuel station in the United States on Thursday.

The deceased namely Saiesh Veera hailed from Andhra Pradesh. He was shot dead by unknown assailants while he was working at a petrol station in Ohio.

"On April 20, 2023, at 12:50 AM, Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W Broad St on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male victim, identified as SAIESH VEERA, M/O/24, suffering from a gunshot wound. Columbus Fire medics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital. Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased at 1:27 AM. This incident remains under investigation. Next of kin notification has been made," read the Columbus Division of Police incident summary.

Meanwhile, the police have released the picture of the suspect and asked for public assistance in identifying the person.

"Homicide detectives are asking for help to identify this person related to a deadly shooting that occurred on April 20, 2023. Saiesh Veera, 24, was shot and killed at a gas station located in the 1000 block of W. Broad St," it tweeted.