US Journalist’s Controversial Remark on PM Modi Goes Viral

A controversial remark made by an American journalist about India’s foreign policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked widespread reactions online after a video clip from a US news programme circulated on social media.

The comment was made by Ana Kasparian, co-host of the political talk show ‘The Young Turks’, during a discussion about global alliances and the role of Israel in international geopolitics.

While analysing Israel’s relations with several countries, Kasparian made a remark referring to India’s diplomatic approach towards Israel. The comment, which many viewers found controversial, quickly spread across social media platforms after users shared clips from the broadcast.

“It looks like Narendra Modi opening up his legs to Israel. Congratulations,” she said.

The discussion on the programme also featured TYT founder Cenk Uygur, with the hosts debating how strategic partnerships with Israel influence the foreign policies of various countries.

During the segment, the hosts also spoke about India’s expanding cooperation with Israel in areas such as defence technology, agriculture and innovation. They also referred to India’s positions in international forums, including discussions and votes related to the conflict in Gaza at the United Nations.

Following the broadcast, the clip was widely circulated online, drawing mixed reactions. Some social media users criticised the language used in the remark, while others used the moment to debate India’s foreign policy stance and its evolving relationship with Israel.

Kasparian has previously attracted attention for her commentary on the Israel–Gaza conflict, and the latest clip has once again generated discussion across digital platforms in India and abroad.

