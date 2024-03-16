US Man Dies After Being Bitten by Pet Lizard | Read Here

A tragic incident in Colorado has resulted in the death of a man bitten by his pet Gila monster. The deceased identified as Christopher Ward (34) passed away due to complications from the venom of the desert lizard, along with significant heart and liver issues.
Ward was rushed to the hospital after being bitten by one of his two pet Gila monsters. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed less than four days later. This incident is believed to be the first fatality from a Gila monster bite in the US in nearly a century.
According to reports, Ward experienced symptoms for about two hours after the bite, including seizures and acute respiratory failure. His girlfriend, who witnessed the incident, promptly handed over the lizards named Winston and Potato to authorities.
It was revealed that Ward had acquired Winston from a reptile exhibition in Denver and Potato from a breeder in Arizona. However, owning Gila monsters in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, where Ward lived, is illegal without a permit.
Following the incident, the Colorado Department of Natural Resources intervened, sending the lizards to Reptile Gardens in South Dakota. Additionally, various spiders found in Ward's home were taken to an animal shelter.
Gila monsters, known for their venomous bites, are legal to own in most states but require permits in Colorado. Ward did not possess the necessary permits for his pets. Kara Van Hoose, a spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, emphasized that only zoological-type facilities are authorized to keep Gila monsters in the state.
This tragic event has shed light on the importance of proper permits and regulations regarding the ownership of exotic pets, particularly those with potentially dangerous characteristics.