US Police Dismiss Rumors Linking Goldy Brar to California Shootout Victim

Goldy Brar, also known as Satinderjit Singh, remains a highly sought-after criminal figure, having been designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar, and there exists a non-bailable warrant for his arrest. Brar rose to infamy after publicly claiming responsibility for the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala via a post on Facebook. The tragic murder of Moose Wala occurred on May 29, 2022, when he was fatally shot in his car near his hometown in Punjab's Mansa district.