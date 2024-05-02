US Police Dismiss Rumors Linking Goldy Brar to California Shootout Victim
The Fresno Police Department vehemently refuted widespread speculation circulating across social media platforms and certain news agencies suggesting that the recent shooting incident in California led to the demise of the infamous gangster Goldy Brar.
In response to these unfounded reports, Lieutenant William J. Dooley has categorically denied their veracity, clarifying that the individual fatally wounded in the altercation is not Goldy Brar, but rather a 37-year-old named Xavier Galdney.
Lieutenant Dooley attributed the proliferation of this misinformation to rampant online chatter, emphasizing the speed at which false narratives can spread across digital platforms.
He further disclosed that the police department has been inundated with inquiries from various corners of the globe, all seeking clarification on the purported involvement of Goldy Brar in the incident. Despite these inquiries, Lieutenant Dooley reiterated the unequivocal stance of law enforcement authorities: the victim of the shooting is unequivocally not Goldy Brar.
Goldy Brar, also known as Satinderjit Singh, remains a highly sought-after criminal figure, having been designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar, and there exists a non-bailable warrant for his arrest. Brar rose to infamy after publicly claiming responsibility for the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala via a post on Facebook. The tragic murder of Moose Wala occurred on May 29, 2022, when he was fatally shot in his car near his hometown in Punjab's Mansa district.
Despite the intense scrutiny and speculation surrounding Goldy Brar's alleged involvement in the recent shooting incident, police officials have reiterated that the victim's identity is not associated with Brar in any capacity. This clarification aims to dispel the rampant misinformation and ensure that accurate information prevails amidst the whirlwind of speculation surrounding the incident.