US President Joe Biden Refuses To Pardon Son In Landmark Trial

US President Joe Biden has stated that he would not pardon his son, Hunter Biden, if he is found guilty of federal gun charges, according to CNN. In an interview with David Muir of ABC, Biden confirmed that he would not consider a pardon for his son and would accept the outcome of the trial currently underway in Delaware.
The trial has been a challenging time for the Biden family, especially as Hunter has struggled with drug addiction following the death of his brother, Beau. First Lady Jill Biden attended the trial before traveling to France for D-Day commemoration activities with her husband.
Previously, the White House had emphasized that the president would not pardon his son. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated in December, "I've been very clear; the president is not going to pardon his son," as reported by CNN.
Hunter Biden is accused of illegally purchasing and possessing a gun while addicted to drugs, violating federal law. He has pleaded not guilty to the three charges but has been open about his struggles with addiction. Special counsel David Weiss brought the charges, making it the first time in U.S. history that a sitting president's child has been on trial.
Despite the legal issues, President Biden has expressed his support for his son and pride in his recovery from addiction. "I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today," Biden said as the trial began.
He continued, "Hunter's resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us. A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean."
While the President refrains from commenting on pending federal cases, he emphasizes his personal support: "As the President, I don't and won't comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support."