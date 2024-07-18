US President Joe Biden Tests COVID-19 Positive

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to the White House. Biden, 81, tested positive on Wednesday, the day after attending the NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, where he criticized Donald Trump's policies and condemned the rise in gun violence.
The White House stated that Biden will return to Delaware to self-isolate while continuing his presidential duties. Biden, who is vaccinated and has received booster shots, the latest in September 2023, confirmed his positive test result in a post on X.
"I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon, but I am feeling good and thank everyone for the well wishes,” he wrote on X.
"I will be isolating as I recover, and during this time I will continue to work to get the job done for the American people," he added.
The President's doctor reported that Biden has upper respiratory symptoms, including a runny nose, non-productive cough, and general malaise. Despite feeling okay initially, a COVID-19 test was conducted when his symptoms persisted, returning a positive result. Biden will follow CDC guidelines for symptomatic individuals and undergo PCR confirmation testing.
He will isolate at his home in Rehoboth, with his symptoms described as mild. His respiratory rate is normal at 16, temperature at 97.8, and pulse oximetry at 97 percent.
This is Biden's second COVID-19 infection, the first occurring in July 2022, which also led to a rebound infection and a second isolation period. He received Paxlovid treatment for his initial illness, which included moderate symptoms like a runny nose, exhaustion, a high temperature, and a cough.
The CDC reported a recent increase in COVID-19 rates in the U.S., with a 23.5 percent rise in emergency visits for COVID-19 during the week ending July 6 compared to the previous week.