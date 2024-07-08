Calls For Joe Biden To Withdraw Intensify Among House Democrats

Though not present on the call, lawmakers from the Congressional Black Caucus, including Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio and Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida, quickly defended Biden. Beatty, former chair of the CBC, emphasized that Democrats should not turn against their president, noting that Black voters remain loyal to Biden. Wilson added in a statement, “Any ‘leader’ calling for President Biden to drop out needs to get their priorities straight and stop undermining this incredible actual leader who has delivered real results for our country.”