US Senate Announces USD 12.3 Bn Aid For Ukraine In War Against Russia

US Senate on Thursday approved emergency aid of USD 12.3 billion to Ukraine in its war against Russia. The measure will not only continue government spending for several weeks but will also help Ukraine in war to a greater extent.

According to the New York Times, the US Senate on Thursday approved a temporary spending package to keep the government funded past a Friday deadline. Under the legislation, the measure would provide about USD 12.3 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine which includes USD 3 billion for supplies and arms for Ukraine's military.

It also provides USD 4.5 billion for Kyiv to keep the country's finances stable and keep the government running in order to provide basic services to the people of the war-torn country.

The aid for Ukraine comes straight after Congress approved approximately USD 54 billion in two previous packages.

On August 19, the US Defence Department announced that it would provide a new USD 775 million in additional military assistance to Ukraine, including HIMARS missiles, artillery, and mine-clearing systems.

Since 1993, the US has invested over USD 4.2 billion for the safe clearance of landmines and explosive weapons of war (ERW) as well as the securing and safe disposal of excess small arms and light weapons (SA/LW) and munitions in more than 100 countries and territories.