US' Show Of Support Amid China-Taiwan Impasse

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said that her delegation’s visit to Taiwan was a show of support for the island, amid China’s furious response to her arrival yesterday.

The President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen has said that the island will “not back down” amid tensions flaring between the two nations.

China had announced live-fire military drills encircling Taiwan, which was criticized by Taipei’s Defence Ministry, calling it a threat to the island’s key ports and urban areas.

According to the coordinates shared by People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the zone of Chinese operations will come within 20 kilometers of Taiwan’s shoreline at some points.

Taiwan officials appeared resolute to preserve public calm amid risks of the situation escalating beyond control.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said, “The defence ministry has closely monitored and strengthened preparations, and will respond appropriately in due time.”

The defence ministry also said that China’s military exercises breach the island’s territorial waters. Defence ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang, while addressing a press conference said, “Some of the areas of China's drills breach into (Taiwan's) territorial waters. This is an irrational move to challenge the international order.”

China has also imposed sanctions on the island nation in retaliation to Pelosi’s visit. It has curbed the import of fruit and fish from Taiwan and halted sand shipments to Taipei.

Meanwhile, talks are scheduled to be held today between Southeast Asian foreign ministers in a bid to find out ways to help calm rising tensions over Taiwan. Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Phnom Penh planned to discuss the crisis in Myanmar.

It may be noted that China has vowed to one day seize democratic, self-ruled Taiwan, by force if necessary, and Beijing has always kept the island isolated on the world stage and opposes countries having official exchanges with Taipei.

Moreover, Japan has expressed its concern to China over its military drills in waters around Taiwan.

Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, “The maritime areas announced by the Chinese side as those to be used for military exercises... overlaps with Japan's exclusive economic zone. Considering the live-fire training nature of this military activity, Japan has expressed concerns to the Chinese side.”