US Strikes Houthis in Yemen, Trump Warns of Escalation

The United States has launched a series of powerful air strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, President Donald Trump announced, citing the group's repeated attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

"Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at US aircraft and targeted our Troops and Allies," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, condemning their actions as "piracy, violence, and terrorism." He warned that continued aggression "will not be tolerated" and vowed to use "overwhelming lethal force" until the US achieved its objective.

The Houthi-run health ministry reported that at least 15 people were killed and nine others injured in the strikes. The Iranian-backed group, which controls Sanaa and northwestern Yemen, vowed retaliation, stating, "This aggression will not go without response, and our Yemeni armed forces are ready to answer escalation with further escalation."

The attacks come as part of the US response to Houthi assaults on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea, which the group claims to be conducting in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Since November 2023, the Houthis have targeted dozens of merchant ships, sunk two vessels, and killed four crew members, leading major shipping companies to avoid the Red Sea and reroute via southern Africa.

Explosions were reported in Sanaa and the northern Saada province following the strikes, with images showing plumes of smoke over Sanaa’s airport. While the Houthis accused both the US and the UK of aggression, British forces did not take part in the latest strikes, though they provided refueling support.

Iran strongly condemned the US action, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stating, "End support for Israeli genocide and terrorism. Stop killing of Yemeni people." Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth placed Iran "on notice," and Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated that continued Houthi attacks on US shipping would not be tolerated.

Addressing the Houthis directly, Trump issued a stark warning: "HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE." He also blamed the previous Biden administration for allowing Houthi aggression to continue unchecked.

With tensions escalating, the crisis threatens to further destabilize regional security and disrupt global trade through the Suez Canal, a critical maritime route for oil and LNG shipments.

