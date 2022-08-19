US: Two Planes Collide at California Airport, 2 Dead

Two planes collided with each other while trying to land at and airport in Northern California Thursday afternoon, leaving at least two people dead.

According to reports, the planes, a twin-engine Cessna 340 and a single-engine Cessna 152, crashed into one another just before 3 p.m. above Watsonville Municipal Airport

A total of three people were in the two airports, but it’s unclear if there were any survivors.

Two people were onboard the Cessna 340, which veered into the wing of the Cessna 152, sending the smaller plane crashing into the edge of the airfield. The crash occurred as the two planes were about 200 feet in the air.

No injuries were reported to people on the ground.

The city-owned airport, which has four runways and is home to more than 300 aircrafts, handles more than 55,000 operations a year — mostly recreational or agricultural businesses.

Notably, the airports does not have a control tower to direct pilots coming and going.

The collision is the third plane crash in which people were injured across California on Thursday.