Virat Kohli ‘Not Okay’ on Invasion of Privacy at His Hotel Room

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli on Sunday raised concern over an alleged breach of privacy after a video of his hotel room was leaked and posted on TikTok.

Kohli was staying at hotel named Crown Towers in Perth where India played T20 World Cup Super 12s match against South Africa in Australia.

A video of the cricketer’s hotel room was shared by an unidentified user on TikTok captioning ‘King Kohli’s hotel room’. In the video, it scanned through the room where he was staying.

Kohli posted the video on his Instagram page and wrote, “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”