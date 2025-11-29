Vladimir Putin Visits India: Strategic Ties, Defence, and Global Issues in Focus

The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India from December 4 to 5 to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the summit in Moscow.

The summit will provide an opportunity for the leaders of India and Russia to review bilateral relations, strengthen the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” and exchange views on regional and global issues.

PM Modi and Putin are expected to hold talks on defence, energy, trade, and other bilateral matters.

President Droupadi Murmu will receive Putin and host a banquet in his honour. The last time Putin visited India was in December 2021, shortly before the Russia-Ukraine war began.

Defence and Energy

India aims to procure additional batches of S-400 surface-to-air missiles, with three squadrons already delivered and two more expected by mid-2026.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said India will seek clarity on delivery delays and discuss progress on other major defence projects, including Sukhoi upgrades and potential procurement of Su-57 fighter jets.

India may also negotiate discounts on Russian crude oil, as purchases have declined following US sanctions.

Russia-Ukraine War:

The summit will coincide with global discussions on a potential peace roadmap for Ukraine. PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar have reiterated India’s support for an early end to the conflict and the establishment of lasting peace.

Russia has long been a reliable partner for India and remains a central pillar of New Delhi's foreign policy.

Also Read: Russia’s Putin Praises India’s Record Economic Growth Under Modi