"Wahan Se Goli, Yahan Se Gola": PM Modi's Warning Sparked Operation Sindoor

Significant details have emerged regarding Operation Sindoor, with sources revealing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had issued a stern warning—“If a bullet is fired from there, a shell will be launched from here.” This clear directive is said to have been the turning point leading to India's airstrike on Pakistani bases.

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India launched a massive counter-offensive during the midnight hours of May 6–7, targeting and destroying multiple terrorist camps inside Pakistan. Indian forces simultaneously struck nine terror hideouts, reportedly killing around 100 terrorists.

In retaliation, Pakistan attempted a counter-attack on the night of May 7–8, which was effectively thwarted by Indian forces. Despite repeated provocations along the LoC and international border, India responded forcefully, foiling Pakistan’s aggressive intentions.

On the night of May 8–9, Pakistan again attempted drone and missile strikes across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. However, India's robust air defense system intercepted and destroyed all incoming threats, including over 30 drones shot down in Jammu & Kashmir alone. Pakistani drones were also neutralized in other border states.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated from May 7, prompting Prime Minister Modi to stay closely engaged with the Chiefs of the three armed forces, CDS, and NSA through high-level meetings. Sources indicate that PM Modi himself named the counter-offensive “Operation Sindoor.”

On May 10, a ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan, facilitated by the President of the United States and later confirmed by India’s Ministry of External Affairs. However, within three hours, Pakistan violated the truce by deploying drones across the LoC and international border—prompting another swift and decisive response from India. The ceasefire continues, but on India’s terms, and the situation remains under close watch.

