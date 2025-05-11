“War Not India’s Choice, Nor in Interest of Any Party” — Ajit Doval to Chinese Foreign Minister

In a significant diplomatic development amid rising regional tensions, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and the evolving security situation.

According to a statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NSA Doval conveyed that the Pahalgam terror attack resulted in heavy casualties among Indian forces, prompting the need for India to undertake strong counter-terrorism measures. However, he reaffirmed that war is not India’s choice, stressing that such a path serves no party’s interest. Doval also underscored India's commitment to the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan and expressed hope for the restoration of regional peace and stability at the earliest.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Notification

Responding to Doval's remarks, Wang Yi strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated China's opposition to terrorism in all forms. He highlighted the fragility of peace in the current turbulent global context and said that the hard-won stability in Asia must be safeguarded. Emphasising the geographical and diplomatic proximity between China, India, and Pakistan, Wang Yi welcomed India’s stance against war and urged both India and Pakistan to maintain calm, exercise restraint, and resolve differences through dialogue.

Wang Yi added that China supports a comprehensive and durable ceasefire between India and Pakistan, stating that such a resolution is not only in the core interest of both countries but also aligns with the broader expectations of the international community.

