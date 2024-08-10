WATCH: Passenger Plane Crashes In Brazil; All 62 Aboard Dead

A plane crash has occurred at Vinhedo in Brazil with all 62 passengers and crew members confirmed dead.
The aircraft, Voepass Flight 2283, was en route from Cascavel to São Paulo when it went down near a highway close to São Paulo city centre.
A harrowing video has also emerged moments before the tragic crash.
The plane, an ATR72-500 built in 2010, had a capacity for 68 people but was carrying 58 passengers and 4 crew members at the time of the crash. Live flight tracker website Flightradar24 reported that the last signal from the aircraft was received at 16:22 UTC.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced at a press conference that there were no survivors. The state fire brigade of São Paulo confirmed the crash on social media and dispatched seven crews to the accident site.
In response to the tragedy, São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas has established a crisis cabinet involving the federal government, state government, and Brazilian Air Force. Authorities, including the Technical-Scientific Police Superintendency (SPTC), Civil and Military Police, and teams from the Legal Medical Institute (IML), have been mobilized for rescue and recovery efforts.
Despite the plane crashing in a residential area, no casualties have been reported on the ground, according to Valinhos City Communications Director Ana Cândida Briski.