Water on Earth older than our Sun, Reveals Study

A study has revealed that the water we drink is older than the sun.

The water that we drink and use for daily chores was formed in the interstellar space long before our Sun came to life.

Bu using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope, astronomers detected gaseous water in the planet-forming disc around the star named 'V883 Orionis' about 1300 light-years away from Earth.

According to reports, this water carries a chemical signature that explains the journey of water from star-forming gas clouds to planets and supports the idea that water on Earth is even older than the Sun.

John J. Tobin, an astronomer at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in the US and lead author of the study published in Nature said, “We can now trace the origins of water in our Solar System to before the formation of the Sun”

The study said that when a cloud of gas and dust collapses, it forms a star at its centre. Around the star, material from the cloud also forms a disc. Over the course of a few million years, the matter in the disc clusters together. Thereafter, it form comets, asteroids, and eventually planets.