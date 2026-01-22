“We Are Going to Have a Good Deal”: Trump on India-US Trade Talks

US President Donald Trump has once again praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a close friend and expressing optimism that India and the United States will arrive at a trade agreement despite lingering tensions.

Trump made the remarks while responding to an Indian journalist during the World Economic Forum in Davos, his only on-camera interaction with Indian media at the event, according to a report by a national media outlet.

“I have great respect for your Prime Minister. He’s a fantastic man and a friend of mine,” Trump said, projecting warmth even as trade negotiations between Washington and New Delhi remain unresolved.

When asked directly about the prospects of a trade deal, the US President said, “We are going to have a good deal.”

However, behind the friendly words lies a complex and strained trade relationship. India and the US have been locked in high-stakes negotiations over tariffs, market access, and geopolitical disagreements, particularly around energy and agriculture.

Earlier this month, Trump had publicly linked India’s trade treatment to its continued purchase of Russian oil, claiming that New Delhi had scaled back imports following pressure from Washington. “They wanted to make me happy,” Trump said at the time, adding that Prime Minister Modi understood his concerns.

“Basically, Modi is a very good man. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy,” Trump remarked.

The US President also issued a blunt warning, saying India could face swift trade action if it failed to align with Washington’s stance on Russian energy. “We do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly,” Trump said, adding that such a move would be “very bad for them.”

India, however, has firmly rejected claims that it offered any assurances on reducing Russian oil imports. New Delhi has consistently maintained that its energy decisions are driven by national interest, affordability, and price stability for consumers.

Trade relations between the two countries remain uneasy. The Trump administration has imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on several Indian exports, including penalties linked to India’s continued engagement with Russia and its role in the BRICS grouping.

India has responded cautiously, introducing retaliatory duties on select US agricultural products, while avoiding an escalation that could derail broader diplomatic ties.

One of the biggest hurdles in negotiations continues to be agriculture. The White House has been pressing India to open up its farm sector to greater US access, which is a politically sensitive issue for New Delhi, which has repeatedly stated that protecting farmers’ interests is non-negotiable.

Despite the friction, Trump’s remarks in Davos suggest that personal rapport between the two leaders remains intact, even as trade talks grind on. Whether that goodwill can translate into a concrete agreement remains to be seen.

