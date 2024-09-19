We Must Protect Hindus in Bangladesh, Even at the Cost of Our Lives: Mirza

Masum Billah, Dhaka
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir declared on September 18 that BNP leaders and activists must safeguard minority communities, even at the risk of their own lives. Speaking at a rally on the Haripur Madrasa premises in Thakurgaon, he emphasized the need to ensure the peaceful and festive celebration of Durga Puja.
"We must protect minority communities regardless of the personal cost. It is our duty to ensure they can celebrate Durga Puja in peace and safety. Vigilance is crucial," Mirza Fakhrul said while demanding the prosecution of members of Sheikh Hasina's government and their associates.
Reflecting on past political turmoil, he stated, "We have endured much over the past 15 to 16 years. Tyrant Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee the country due to a people’s movement, proving that no one can sustain their position by overstepping boundaries. Those who once ruled with impunity were forced to seek refuge in India. We should learn from this."
Commenting on Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's claim that he would not flee but rather go to Fakhrul’s home, Mirza Fakhrul humorously challenged, "Where is he now? He should come to my Thakurgaon home if he seeks refuge."
He also noted ongoing revelations about past abuses, including the establishment of a secretive 'Aynaghor' within the cantonment and the confinement of Brigadier Azmi. Mirza Fakhrul highlighted the uncertainty faced by the family of Ilias Ali, who are left wondering whether to hope for his return or seek eternal blessings for him.
The BNP leader urged supporters to assist dedicated officials in the administration and expressed a commitment to maintaining a positive relationship with India while protesting against any injustices. He also called for prayers for Begum Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman, praising their leadership for uniting and guiding the party.
The rally, chaired by Haripur Upazila BNP President Jamal Uddin, featured speeches from various BNP leaders, including Thakurgaon District General Secretary Mirza Foysal Amin, Organizing Secretary Obaidullah Masud, Joint Secretary Poygam Ali, Finance Secretary Sharif Hossain, and DAB Secretary General Dr. Abdus Salam.