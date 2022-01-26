White House Seeks India's Intervention In Russia-Ukraine Conflict

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that the United States would welcome India’s role in de-escalating the mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Addressing a press briefing, Psaki said, “We certainly welcome any efforts to de-escalate and we are in touch with a range of allies and partners on this, but I don't have any specific conversations to read out that relate to Indian officials”.

Ukraine reportedly received a new package of military assistance from the US including modern equipments and ammunition.

Notably, tensions over Ukraine have increased in the recent months as Russia and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) accused each other of gathering large number of troops along the Ukraine – Russia border, according to Sputnik.

Meanwhile, the United States and Ukraine have accused Russia of preparing to invade the country, while Moscow denied the claims and said that it had no intention of attacking any country.

