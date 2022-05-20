WHO Calls for Emergency Meet Amid Monkeypox Outbreak

The World Health Organization has called for an emergency meeting to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox.

Cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Europe in the United Kingdom, Spain Portugal, Germany and Italy.

Issuing an alert to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the central government has asked them to keep a close watch on the monkeypox situation. The central government has also asked them to send samples of symptomatic travelers to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for further investigation.

Monkeypox cases in Europe have now crossed 100. Data collected by an Oxford University academic says that number is closer to 130. The United Kingdom has confirmed 20 cases of the rare virus since May 6. France, Germany, and Belgium also reported their first case of monkeypox on Friday.

Monkeypox is a virus transmitted to humans from animals, with symptoms very similar to smallpox but less severe clinically. It can be caught from a bite by an infected animal, by touching its blood, body fluids, or fur.

Also Read: Assam Floods: Over 7 Lakh People Affected, Death Toll Reaches 14