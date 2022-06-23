Within 48 Hrs, Another Earthquake Hits Afghanistan

Within a span of just two days, another earthquake shook parts of Afghanistan with a magnitude of 4.3 on Thursday morning.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 07:18:59 IST with a depth of 163 kilometres, 76Km kilometres south-southwest of Fayzabad of Afghanistan.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-06-2022, 07:18:59 IST, Lat: 36.47 & Long: 70.90, Depth: 163 Km, Location: 76km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," informed NSC.

On Wednesday, a devastating earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan with the death toll surpassing 1,000 with over 1,500 people injured. The most affected areas are in Spera District in Khost Province, and Barmala, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts in Paktika Province.

According to reports, the earthquake struck around 1:30 AM in the night and most of the victims are from the Giyan district of the province.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that an emergency cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday, to discuss assistance for the people affected by the earthquake.

"In addition to helping the people affected by the earthquake, all relevant organizations were tasked to send rescue teams," he said.

The disaster comes as Afghanistan continues to struggle with a severe economic crisis since the Taliban took over, as US-led international forces withdrew following two decades of war.

India along with several other countries expressed condolences to the victims and their families impacted by the tragic earthquake in Afghanistan.

India said it remains committed to providing assistance and support in this hour of need.

"India expresses sympathy and condolences to the victims and their families, and to all those impacted by the tragic earthquake in Afghanistan. We share the grief of the people of Afghanistan and remain committed to providing assistance and support in this hour of need," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.