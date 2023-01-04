World Braille Day: Honouring Louis Braille and His Contributions

World Braille Day is celebrated on January 4 every year to honour the works of French educator and inventor of braille, Louis Braille.

The day is observed to raise awareness on the importance of Braille as a means of communication in the full realization of the human rights for blind and partially sighted people.

Born on this day in the year 1809 in France, Louis Braille became blind after a childhood accident. But, he quickly mastered a new way of living. When Louis was only 15 years old, he created a reading and writing system based on Charles Barbier’s night writing system.

Braille is a tactile representation of alphabetic and numerical symbols using six dots to represent each letter and number, and even musical, mathematical and scientific symbols. Braille is used by blind and partially sighted people to read the same books and periodicals as those printed in a visual font.

Braille is essential in the context of education, freedom of expression and opinion, as well as social inclusion, as reflected in article 2 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

World Braille Day is a reminder of the importance of accessibility and independence for people who are blind or visually impaired. Today’s reality is that many establishments such as restaurants, banks, and hospitals don’t offer braille versions of their print materials like menus, statements, and bills. Because of this, people with blindness or visual impairments often don’t have the freedom to choose a meal on their own or keep their finances private.