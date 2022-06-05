Fire at Container Depot in Bangladesh, At Least 35 Dead

At least 35 people have lost their lives and around 450 people have been injured after a devastating fire broke out at a private chemical container depot in Sitakunda Upazila in Chittagong in Bangladesh on Saturday night.

The fire broke out at BM Container Depot in the Kadamrasul area of Upazilazila.

The Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Police Outpost Sub-Inspector (SI), Nurul Alam said that as per the preliminary investigation into the incident, it is being suspected that the container depot caught fire due to chemicals.

As per the sources, the explosion shook the neighbourhood and shattered glasses of windows of nearby houses.