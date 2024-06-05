World Leaders Congratulate PM Modi After NDA's Win

US President Joe Biden congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Biden emphasized the growing friendship between India and the US, highlighting the shared future of unlimited potential for both nations.
In a post on X, Biden stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential."
The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections took place on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Prime Minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 240 seats, while the Congress won 99 seats. This victory marks Prime Minister Modi's third term, but the BJP will require support from coalition partners, including JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.
Global leaders have been extending their congratulations to Prime Minister Modi following his third consecutive win in the Lok Sabha polls. Leaders from neighboring countries such as the Maldives, Nepal, and others, including Israel, Russia, France, Ukraine, Italy, and Jamaica, have also conveyed their wishes.
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Prime Minister Modi, stating, "I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi." He further expressed Sri Lanka's eagerness to strengthen its partnership with India.
Sajith Premadasa, the leader of the opposition in Sri Lanka, also congratulated Modi on his "historic win," emphasizing the anticipation of big decisions for India and another chapter of India's "Neighborhood First Policy."
Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed his congratulations, saying, "My heartiest congratulations to my friend @narendramodi ji on securing a third term following BJP's victory in India. The people have spoken, acknowledging his vision & dedication to serving India. I look forward to furthering our ties with the new government."
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi, expressing his desire to expand the "fast-growing" ties between India and Taiwan. He highlighted the importance of collaboration on trade, technology, and other sectors to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also congratulated Narendra Modi, recognizing the successful conduct of the world's largest democratic elections. He wrote, "I welcome the successful holding of the world's largest democratic elections in India. Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections."
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim joined in congratulating Modi for winning a third consecutive term. He looked forward to working with Modi to forge a new era of ties between India and Malaysia.
Sharing an old picture of the two leaders, Ibrahim posted on X, "I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning a historic third consecutive term. The exercise of democracy in India is indeed a marvel. More than 642 million people have exercised their right to vote since April 19. Prime Minister Modi has overseen a historic reconfiguration of the Indian economy, one that promises a better life for India's citizenry as well as the region at large. I look forward to working closely with him as we forge a new era of relations between Malaysia and India."