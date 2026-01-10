X Replaces Iran Flag Emoji With Pre-1979 Lion and Sun Symbol Amid Ongoing Protests

X (formerly Twitter) has quietly changed the Iran flag emoji displayed on its platform, replacing the Islamic Republic’s official emblem with the pre-1979 Lion and Sun symbol on the green, white and red tricolour.

The change follows a user request that was approved through Twemoji, the open-source emoji system used by X. Confirming the update, X engineer Jeremy Bier said on Thursday that the revised emoji would begin appearing on the web version of the platform after Friday.

The Lion and Sun emblem has deep historical roots in Iran, having appeared on the national flag for centuries before it was removed following the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Since then, Iran’s official flag has featured a stylised red emblem introduced by the Islamic Republic. On X, however, this newer design has now been replaced with the older monarch-era symbol.

In recent years, the Lion and Sun has re-emerged as a powerful symbol among protesters and opposition supporters, often used to signal resistance to Iran’s current leadership. The emoji update comes at a sensitive time, as protests against the regime continue in several parts of the country, alongside reports of widespread internet and communication disruptions.

Social media users first noticed the change on Friday. The updated emoji is now visible across the platform, including on official X accounts operated by Iranian government officials and state-linked media, drawing fresh attention to the political and symbolic implications of the move.

While X has not issued a broader statement on the change, the update has sparked debate online, with many interpreting it as culturally significant amid Iran’s ongoing unrest.

