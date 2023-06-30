Xi Jinping To Attend SCO's Virtual Summit Hosted By India

"At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend via video conference in Beijing the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and deliver important remarks on July 4," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Friday.

According to the statement released by SCO, the SCO Council of Heads of State is scheduled to take place on July 4, and will be chaired by PM Modi virtually.