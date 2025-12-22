Youth Games 2025: Assam’s Krishna Kashyap Gogoi Dominates Vaulting Event in Nepal

In a remarkable display of skill and perseverance, 18-year-old Krishna Kashyap Gogoi from Assam has secured the Gold Medal in the Under-19 Vaulting event at the Youth Games International Championship 2025.

Advertisment

Representing India on the international stage, Krishna’s path to the podium was far from smooth. The young gymnast had battled a series of injuries and setbacks in recent years, yet his determination never wavered.

His outstanding performance in Pokhara Stadium demonstrated not only his recovery but also his growth as a stronger, faster, and more focused athlete.

Originally scheduled from September 13 to 17, 2025, the championship was postponed due to riots and unrest in Nepal. The tournament eventually took place from December 18 to 22, 2025, bringing together top young talent from across the globe.

Krishna’s precision, explosive power, and flawless execution on the vault set him apart from his international competitors, earning him the coveted gold medal. His victory represents a significant achievement for Assam’s gymnastics community and a proud moment for Indian sports at the youth level.

The triumph of Krishna Kashyap Gogoi highlights the potential of young athletes from Assam and reinforces the importance of perseverance, dedication, and resilience in reaching global sporting excellence.

Also Read: Assam’s Young Swimmer Wins Silver Medal at Asian Youth Games