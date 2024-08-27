Zuckerberg Claims Biden Govt Pressured Meta To Censor COVID Content

Zuckerberg also recalled an instance where Meta was cautioned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about a potential Russian disinformation operation targeting the Biden family in the lead-up to the 2020 election. This warning led Meta to demote a New York Post story about corruption allegations involving Joe Biden's family. Zuckerberg noted that this decision was made while awaiting verification from fact-checkers, but admitted that in hindsight, the story was not Russian disinformation and should not have been demoted.