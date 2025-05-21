If Promises are Kept, Will Dismantle AIUDF: Badruddin Ajmal in Fiery Address

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal on Monday said that if Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi kept their promises, he would dismantle the party. In a fiery address today, the AIUDF chief targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Ajmal called the BJP his party's principal political rival and accused the Congress of indirectly benefiting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) through cross-voting by its legislators and claimed the opposition party had damaged the prospects of a united anti-BJP front in the state.

At the press conference, he said, “BJP is the main enemy of AIUDF. Congress has become the Muslim League. Their alliance with Raijor Dal has broken down. However, there will be an alliance between them again.”

Rajya Sabha Third Seat Row

Ajmal also referred to the election for the Rajya Sabha seats from Assam and alleged that the Congress had refused to support his candidature for the third seat, thereby clearing the way for the NDA.

“AIUDF proposed Ajmal’s name for the third Rajya Sabha seat from Assam, but Congress did not back us. As a result, the NDA candidate was nominated for the third seat,” he said.

According to the AIUDF chief, the lack of coordination among opposition parties ultimately enabled the ruling alliance to secure victory in the contest.

Congress Accused of Cross-voting

Continuing his criticism, Ajmal alleged that Congress legislators had engaged in cross-voting, for which he got a bad reputation. He said, “Congress legislators are involved in cross-voting, and Ajmal gets a bad name. AIUDF is not BJP’s secret agent.”

Ajmal also labelled the Congress as the BJP’s “A Team”, intensifying the political war of words between the two parties.

Remarks on Congress Leadership, Future Alliances

The AIUDF chief also commented on internal developments within the Congress in Assam, claiming that leaders were leaving the party because of senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain. “Due to Rakibul Hussain, leaders, one after the other, are leaving Congress,” Ajmal said.

Despite his criticism, Ajmal indicated that political equations in Assam could still shift. Referring to earlier commitments made to his party, he added, “If Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi kept their promise to AIUDF, I will break the party.”

